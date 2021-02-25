RELATED STORIES The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Photos Tease Sam and Bucky's Mismatched Team-Up in Disney+ Series

“You’re needed, Cap,” Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan) tells Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in a new teaser for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere Friday, March 19, on Disney+. Wilson will take up the Captain America mantle after Steve Rogers handed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame.

The six-episode series finds Wilson and Barnes embarking on a global adventure that will test their abilities — along with their patience — in what is being described as a “cinematic experience.” It’s a buddy-comedy/superhero action-adventure as this unlikely duo navigates a post-Rogers’ Captain America world.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also will see Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl returning as the villainous Baron Zemo. Plus, The Enemy Within‘s Noah Mills and Supergirl‘s Carl Lumbly are set to appear in unspecified roles, and Lodge 49‘s Wyatt Russell will portray John Walker (who adopts the superhero alter egos U.S. Agent and Super-Patriot in the comics).

Head writer and executive producer Malcolm Spellman previously opened up to TVLine about how race will play a major role in the show’s story. Spellman hopes the series will positively impact Black youth much like 2018’s Black Panther.

“I believe that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a nice progression with the mantle that [Black Panther director Ryan] Coogler and Chadwick [Boseman] left us,” Spellman said. “I really do believe that these giant Black icons are necessary, not only for Black kids, but for white kids to start to absorb — our people as being big and heroic.”

How hyped are you for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?!