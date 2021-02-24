The Twilight Zone Not Returning for Season 3 at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+

Paramount+ is exiting The Twilight Zone.

Jordan Peele’s eerie anthology series won’t return for Season 3 at the streaming site, TVLine has learned.

Peele (Get Out, Us) hosted, narrated and executive-produced the revival, which offered a modern refresh of the 1960s sci-fi series. Notable guest stars included Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), Billy Porter (Pose), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Joel McHale (Community) and Morena Baccarin (Gotham).

“Jordan Peele, [executive producer] Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age,” Julie McNamara, Paramount+ executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement to TVLine. “They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

The Twilight Zone‘s Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access (which soon will become Paramount+) in June 2020.

