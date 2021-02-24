The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Moves to Paramount+, Along With Road Rules Reboot and The Challenge: All Stars

The Game is switching homefields (again)! A revival of the hour-long dramedy has been greenlit at Paramount+, ViacomCBS announced Wednesday during an investor presentation.Coby Bell is set to reprise his role of frugal footballer Jason Pitts along with Brandy as Pitt’s ex-wife Chardonnay.

“When it premiered on @BET, @TheGameBET broke records. The sitcom is back on #ParamountPlus to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” the network tweeted.

The CW previously announced a continuation of the series back in 2019 which would also center on a pro football team alongside their wives and girlfriends. “This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knucklehead new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love,” The CW’s official description read.

The Game, which is a spinoff of Girlfriends, originally aired on The CW for three seasons. It then moved to BET for six additional seasons, switching its format from a half-hour comedy to an hour-long dramedy and wrapping its final episode in 2015. In addition to Bell and Brandy, the cast also included Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Sanchez, and Brittany Daniel.