The Game Revival in the Works at CW

RELATED STORIES Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot, Starring Jared Padalecki, Headed to The CW

Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot, Starring Jared Padalecki, Headed to The CW Female-Led Kung Fu Redo Eyed at CW

Game on! The CW is developing a revival of its football-themed series The Game, according to our sister site Deadline.

While The Game was a half-hour comedy during its initial run on The CW, the new series will reportedly be a one-hour dramedy, with original creator Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane) returning to pen the series, along with Devon Greggory (Underground), who will serve as showrunner. It’ll be set in Baltimore, rather than the original’s San Diego, with plans for original cast members to return.

Like the original series, the Game revival will center on a team of pro football players and their wives and girlfriends. “This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knucklehead new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love,” according to the official description.

A spinoff of Girlfriends, The Game aired for three seasons on The CW before being revived by BET for an additional six seasons, ending its run in 2015. The main cast included Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Sanchez, Brittany Daniel and Coby Bell.

Are you excited to get back into The Game? Drop your thoughts on the revival news in a comment below.