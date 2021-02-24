Criminal Minds: Paramount+ Revival to Track One Case Over Entire Season

RELATED STORIES The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+

Paramount+ has confirmed one small but interesting detail about its revival of CBS’ long-running Criminal Minds crime drama — that the reconstituted BAU will track a singular case over the entire season.

Paramount+ also announced on Wednesday The Real Criminal Minds, a companion docuseries that will feature a real, former FBI profiler and examine real cases — and possibly be hosted by a Criminal Minds cast member TBD (our sister site Deadline has reported).

As TVLine recently reported, the plan for the Criminal Minds revival is to feature a mix of legacy characters (primarily from the show’s final season) and new ones, not dissimilar to what CBS has planned with its in-the-works CSI sequel series.

It was a year ago this week that Criminal Minds aired its Season 15/series finale; TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “B.”, while we handed it a less enthusiastic “C.” The final-season cast from which the Paramount+ revival hopes to coax some returns included series vets Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness and Paget Brewster as well as Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

