Outer Range: Matt Lauria Joins Amazon Drama Series in Recurring Role

RELATED STORIES Kit Harington Among 29 Actors Joining Amazon's Modern Love in Season 2

Kit Harington Among 29 Actors Joining Amazon's Modern Love in Season 2 Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 Finale Recap: Emma's Memories Recovered, Theresa's Fate Revealed -- Grade It!

Fresh off his CSI casting, Matt Lauria is joining Amazon’s upcoming Josh Brolin-fronted drama series Outer Range, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Outer Range centers on Brolin’s Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Lauria — best know for his series-regular stints on Friday Night Lights and Kingdom — will recur as a member of the Abbotts rival family the Tillersons. His Trevor is the eldest of the three Tillerson brothers and the temperamental workhorse of his family. He takes out his frustrations on his neighbors, the Abbotts, and his aggression manages to move the simmering feud to a rolling boil whenever he crosses paths with an Abbott.

The cast also includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Lewis Pullman (Catch-22), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek) and Isabel Arraiza (Pearson).

Earlier this month, Lauria boarded CBS’ in-the-works CSI sequel series opposite Paula Newsome(Chicago Med, Barry) and Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and franchise vets vets William Petersen and Jorja Fox.