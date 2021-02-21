SNL Video: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Makes Dude Bros Emotional

RELATED STORIES SNL Uses Britney Spears Talk Show Skit to Address Gina Carano, Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo Controversies

Apparently, some grown men still catch major feelings while listening to teenage love songs.

In a pool hall sketch from this weekend’s Regé-Jean Page-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, a single selection on a jukebox turned a group of dude bros’ world upside down. After Page’s character briefly paused the guys’ usual smack talk to press play on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” the rest of the men — which included Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang — decided to get full-on emo.

“It’s like she ripped a page out of my diary, I mean notebook, I mean plain brown leather… I can’t read or write!” declared Bennett’s character, attempting to cover his journaling tracks.

The guys proceeded to compare Rodrigo’s artistry to that of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, which almost came to blows when Davidson’s character got a little too reductive in surveying Swift’s career. Luckily, Kate McKinnon was there, too, playing an old man who squashed the beef by telling the boys to hush up and listen to “the bridge of our lives.”

The impassioned group singalong that followed is not one to be missed! (Watch the full clip below.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Britney Spears’ talk show parody addressed the Gina Carano, Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo controversies, Davidson gave us his finest Jack Skellington impression (though Day’s own chicken legs were arguably scarier), and Bad Bunny hit the stage to perform “La Noche de Anoche” alongside Rosalía.

What did you think of Page’s hosting debut and the pool hall sketch? Grade the episode below, then sound off in the Comments!