SNL Uses Britney Spears Talk Show Skit to Address Gina Carano, Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo Controversies

Having already mastered Drew Barrymore, Saturday Night Live impressionist Chloe Fineman tried her hand at Britney Spears this weekend as part of a timely talk show parody featuring Cecily Strong as former Mandalorian star Gina Carano.

The Fineman-fronted cold open saw Spears host a Las Vegas-based talk show called Oops, You Did It Again! “I started this show for people to come on and apologize for things they did wrong,” she said. “Because after the #FreeBritney documentary came out, I received hundreds of apologies a day.”

First up: Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz. The Texas senator was decked out in cornrows, fresh from Cancun. “I’m not tan,” Cruz insisted. “I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans… Now I’m in a little bit of hot water, which I’m told no one in Texas has.”

Asked if he had anything he’d like to apologize for, Cruz answered, “I deeply regret my actions over the last couple days — mostly, flying United.”

Next up was Pete Davidson’s Andrew Cuomo. The New York Governor recently copped to a lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Rather than apologize, he lashed out at New York City mayor Bill De Blasio for demanding a full investigation.

“What did that bird bitch say about me? I will bury him in the tallest grave this city has ever seen!” Cuomo said.

Last but not least was Strong’s Carano, who was let go from The Mandalorian earlier this month after an Instagram post of hers was interpreted to be an antisemitic defense of Nazis.

“Look, I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I had known everyone was going to be such a Nazi about it,” Carano said. Asked if she feels like a victim of cancel culture, she responded, “Absolutely. And I was cancelled by Disney? Disney is the moral high ground? Have you heard Br’er Rabbit’s accent on the Splash Mountain ride recently?”

Despite her conservative views, Carano refused to let herself be compared to Sen. Cruz. “I am strong, and you are a pile of soup,” she told him.

What did you think of SNL‘s latest cold open?