Men in Kilts' Sam Heughan on Losing That Skinny-Dipping Bet (and What a Season 2 Rematch Might Look Like)

Men in Kilts: Grade the Premiere of Two Outlander Stars' Scottish Travel Series

One of Starz’s Men in Kilts was decidedly out of his in the final moments of this week’s episode.

The travel series’ second installment found Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan exploring the world of Scottish sports. They lifted heavy rocks. They tried their hands at events from the Highland Games, like tug-o-war and tossing the caber. (This stop on the trip also included this sage advice for kilt-clad dudes, from Charlie Murray of the Highland Games Association: “Do not go commando, in case you get upended,” and I feel like it’s applicable wisdom for many of life’s situations.) They hit a few golf balls at St. Andrews.

Along the way, Heughan and McTavish agree to a bet: Whoever loses the most sporting events during this leg of the trip will skinny-dip in the North Atlantic. And though Heughan is rather sure that McTavish will be the one taking the chilly plunge, their final stop — rugby training at Murray Stadium — proves him wrong.

So after the knackered pair have their now-traditional, end-of-episode whisky, all that’s left is for Heughan to banish his breeks and take the plunge. Which he does… after an extended, au naturale sprint across a lot of sand, thanks to low tide.

There was no way we were going to pass up an opportunity to talk with Heughan and McTavish about their friendly wager, that suit-free swim and the possibility of it all happening again in a potential Season 2. So press PLAY on the video below to go deep on Sam’s dip, then hit the comments with your thoughts!