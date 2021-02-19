Country Comfort: LeAnn Rimes Crashes Eddie Cibrian and Katharine McPhee's Netflix Comedy in First Trailer

RELATED STORIES Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

She may not have style or flair, but she’s there, and that’s how Katharine McPhee becomes the nanny on Netflix’s Country Comfort.

The streamer on Friday released a full-length trailer for its new musical comedy (premiering Friday, March 19), in which “an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children,” according to Netflix’s official synopsis.

“With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

And yes, that is LeAnn Rimes — country music icon, Cibrian’s real-life spouse and recent winner of The Masked Singer — talking one of Beau’s kids through her grief at the 1:28 mark.

In addition to McPhee and Cibrian, Country Comfort also stars Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, Griffin McIntyre, Janet Varney and Eric Balfour.

Hit PLAY on the trailer below for your first taste of Country Comfort in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching?