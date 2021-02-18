Law & Order: Organized Crime Video: Is Chris Meloni's Elliot Apologizing to Liv in SVU Spinoff's First Footage?

RELATED STORIES SVU Recap: Criminal Intent's Barek (Kinda) Holds It Down in The Bronx

Maybe we’re a little too #TeamLiv, but doesn’t it seem like the first promo for Law & Order: SVU‘s spinoff Organized Crime can double as an apology for the way Stabler ghosted his partner back in Season 13?

“You know how much time has passed that you can’t reach out? Days turn into months turn into years and I just kept waiting for the right moment,” Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler says in the quick spot, which aired during Thursday’s SVU. (See what we mean?!)

The ad — which you can watch below — featured the first, fleeting footage from the new series, which will premiere on Thursday, April 1, at 10/9c following an SVU/Organized Crime crossover episode at 9 pm.

Organized Crime will follow Chris Meloni’s SVU character as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

As longtime SVU fans are well aware, Meloni left SVU at the end of Season 12 after his contract negotiations broke down; consequently, Stabler retired from the precinct off-screen between seasons. When Season 13 began, Olivia was devastated to learn that her partner had gone without saying goodbye.

