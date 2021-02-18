Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

And now for some fairy good news: Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for an eight-episode second season. Fate: The Winx Saga Photos .

In making the announcement on Thursday, the streamer also confirmed that the entire cast — including Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa — will be returning.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” said showrunner Brian Young in a statement. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term… ”

Added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group: “Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

Production on Season 2 will begin later this year in Ireland.

