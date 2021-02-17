Donald Glover Signs Huge Amazon Deal: What's This Mean for Atlanta?

RELATED STORIES Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in, Co-Create Mr. and Mrs. Smith Reboot Series at Amazon Prime

Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in, Co-Create Mr. and Mrs. Smith Reboot Series at Amazon Prime Tell Me Your Secrets: Amazon Sets February Debut for Amy Brenneman-Lily Rabe Thriller — Watch a New Trailer

The mayor of Atlanta is on the move.

Donald Glover, who created and stars in the Emmy-winning comedy, is leaving FX to sign a huge development deal with Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The deal is described as “a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal” that includes “a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content.” Glover’s brother Stephen, a writer and producer on Atlanta, has also signed a deal with Amazon.

But don’t worry, Atlanta fans: The FX series is still set to return for Seasons 3 and 4 on the network, and is slated to begin production on both seasons next month. (Its last new episode aired nearly three years ago, in May 2018.) Plus, it could return beyond Season 4, as “Glover is said to have a carve out” in his Amazon deal “to continue work on Atlanta,” THR reports.

Glover has already locked down his first Amazon project: As we reported last week, he and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge are set to co-write and star in a series reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, based on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film. That series is due to hit Amazon in 2022. Glover is also executive-producing a potential Amazon series titled Hive, which hails from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen) and “is rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure,” per THR.