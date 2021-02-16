The Mandalorian Expected to Recast Cara Dune 'Down the Road' in Wake of Gina Carano's Firing (Report)

RELATED STORIES The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman Is Ready to Deliver an Undeniably Black Superhero Story

Gina Carano‘s loss will likely be another lucky actress’ gain.

The Mandalorian is poised to recast the role of Cara Dune in the wake of original portrayer Carano’s dismissal, according to THR, which notes that the switcheroo would likely take place “down the road.” The trade notes that the popular character’s vast storyline and merchandising potential (see: the brisk sales of the now-scrapped Cara Dune action figure) is expected to drive the decision to keep the character alive.

A rep for Disney+ declined to comment on THR‘s report, but a source at the streamer maintains the recast buzz is “not true.”

As reported last week, Lucasfilm severed ties with Carano, who played the Rebel shock trooper-turned-New Republic marshal on the Star Wars spinoff. The actress had been under fire for a spate of problematic social media posts, including one in which she stated that Jews in World War II were not beaten by German soldiers but “by their neighbors.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm representative said in a Feb. 10 statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Ironically, it was on social media where Carano learned of her firing, telling reporter Bari Weiss that she “found out… like everyone else.”

Disney+ had big plans for Carano. The former mixed martial artist was being eyed to headline her own Mandalorian offshoot. Disney was reportedly ready to announce the news at their big Investor Day presentation in December, but the company scrapped those plans after seeing Carano’s earlier posts.

So, riddle us this, Mandalorian fans: Which actress could you see succeeding Carano as Cara? Deposit your casting tips below!