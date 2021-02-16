Good Trouble Video: The Fosters Fam Returns for a Going-Away Party — Plus, You'll Never Guess Who Else Is Back!

RELATED STORIES Good Trouble Boss Previews Callie and Mariana's Relationship Struggles, Season 3's Social Justice Issues

Talk about a blast from the Fosters past! Most of Callie and Mariana’s family will, once again, return to the spinoff Good Trouble in Season 3. But there’s also another familiar face making a shocking appearance in TVLine’s exclusive promo (spoiler alert!): Jude’s friend-turned-love interest Connor (played by Gavin MacIntosh)!

“The episode is Brandon and Eliza’s going-away party,” ahead of their move to Amsterdam, executive producer Joanna Johnson previews. Eliza’s parents, Jim (Robert Gant) and Diane (Susan Walters), are hosting the themed shindig, which features “a lot of fun surprises.” You don’t say! In the following video, Brandon and Eliza have a bombshell that they’re planning to drop at the very last minute. The biggest gasp, however, comes courtesy of Connor, who was last seen during a Season 3 installment of The Fosters in 2016.

Viewers can also expect “a lot of humor, because we always love to have fun with our Foster family,” Johnson adds. And Stef’s reaction to her required party attire is definitely guaranteed to make you chuckle.

Elsewhere, there’s some definite tension between Callie and her (ex?) beau Jamie as the two navigate the latest woes in their relationship. (Get more scoop on that here.)

Good Trouble Season 3 premieres this Wednesday at 10/9c on Freeform; the eventful Fosters reunion takes place in Episode 4. Press PLAY below to watch the promo, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the unexpected comeback!