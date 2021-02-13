Ratings: SmackDown Eyes 6-Month Audience Low, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the Friday Night SmackDown this week drew 1.88 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking the WWE program’s smallest audience since at least July 31 (if not longer), and its lowest demo number of 2021. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

ABC’s Shark Tank (4.2 mil/0.7) dipped week-to-week yet still led Friday in the demo.

CBS’ MacGyver (4.6 mil/0.5), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.4 mil/0.5) all were steady, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience.

NBC’s The Blacklist (3.35 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dipped a bit from last week’s finals.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.