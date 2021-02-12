Wonder Girl: DC Adaptation, Following Yara Flor, Not Moving Forward at CW

RELATED STORIES Superman & Lois Review: A Smallville Return and a Provocative Adversary Do This Arrowverse Hero Good

And now for some not-so-wonderful news: The CW is not moving ahead with its previously announced Wonder Girl series.

Ugly Betty scribe Dailyn Rodriguez, who penned the initial Wonder Girl script, broke the news in a tweet on Friday: “For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at The CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

Wonder Girl first went into development at the network in November 2020, envisioned as an hourlong drama series about DC Comics character Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who descends from an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god. In taking on the Wonder Girl title, using her new powers to fight evil, Yara would have been the first Latina superhero to headline a DC Comics TV series. (On the comic book side, Yara will still have a leading role this year: The character is set to appear in a new Wonder Girl comic series launching in May.)

Earlier this year, it was announced that Green Arrow and the Canaries, an Arrow spinoff starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, was also not moving forward at The CW. The network’s remaining superhero series include Black Lightning (now airing its fourth and final season on Mondays at 9/8c), The Flash (returning for Season 7 on March 2), Supergirl (heading into its final season), Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Stargirl and the upcoming Superman & Lois (debuting Feb. 23; read review).

