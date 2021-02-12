Good Doctor Preview: Is Shaun Crushing On Rookie Blue Vet? — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' 4x08 Recap: Meet the Parents

Dr. Shaun Murphy is developing something of a work crush (or so it seems) in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Good Doctor (ABC, 10/9c).

In the following scene, Shaun turns to Dr. Cintia D’Souza (Rookie Blue‘s Priscilla Faia) for a consult. Morgan, Park and Jordan watch from afar and deduce from Shaun’s body language that he’s smitten with St. Bonaventure’s newest radiology resident.

“You’re crushing on her,” Jordan infers, but Shaun denies it. “I love Lea,” he responds. That’s when Park interjects and points out that those two things aren’t “mutually exclusive.” (Don’t listen to him, Shaun! Just look how well his previous relationship worked out!)

Good Doctor fans first caught wind of this potential #Shea speed bump in the coming attractions that ran on Jan. 25, following Episode 8. In the promo, Shaun admits that he’s “having thoughts” about Dr. D’Souza that he doesn’t know how to address. “Shouldn’t loving Lea make them go away?” he asks.

Shaun’s crisis of conscience comes after a string of episodes that have been heavily focused on his relationship with Lea. After the pandemic forced them to remain socially distant, Lea moved back into the loft. Soon after, Shaun discovered that his girlfriend was previously married.

Most recently, Lea introduced Shaun to her parents, who needed to be convinced that their daughter was mature enough for such a “complicated relationship.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Meanwhile, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a “disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.” Hmm…

Press PLAY on the video below for a glimpse at the Feb. 15 episode, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward — or, if you’re a #Shea ‘shipper, potentially dreading — the outcome of Shaun’s crush.