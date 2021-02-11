RELATED STORIES Men in Kilts' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Go on a Kilt Trip in Full Trailer -- Find Out When It Will Premiere

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon often writes about how Jamie Fraser, one of the heroes of her novel series, is prone to making “Scottish noises” that can carry a host of meanings: amusement, consideration, annoyance — you get the idea.

And if you’d like to hear some of those noises in real time, look no further than the opening moments of my recent conversation with series stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. (The :30-second mark, to be precise.)

The pair chatted with TVLine about their new, unscripted travel series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, which premieres Sunday at 9/8c on Starz. The half-hour show documents the pair’s travels through the country from which both men hail, with stops at sites of historical, gastronomic and cultural significance.

The premiere episode, for instance, finds the friends fishing on a commercial boat out of Pittenweem, a port in Fife, and sampling the goods at a whisky (no “e” in the Scottish spelling) distillery on the isle of Islay.

Throughout the eight-episode season, McTavish and Heughan traverse the nation in a cozy camper van that Heughan always pilots. And those hours spent in close company seemed like as good a topic as any to kick off our interview.

So press PLAY on the video below to hear Heughan and McTavish reflect on their travels, then hit the comments: Do you plan to watch Men in Kilts?