Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope and Landon Celebrate Their 'One-Year' Anniversary

Everything about Hope and Landon’s relationship is complicated — especially the math.

Thursday’s Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) marks the couple’s one-year anniversary, as Landon attempts to explain in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

“If you subtract the time when you were in Malivore, plus the time we were unwilling to admit we had broken up when we pretty much had… we have officially been boyfriend and girlfriend for one year,” he tells Hope, sweetening the occasion with pancakes in bed. Watch it go down below:

In addition to celebrating Hope and Landon’s on-again romance, this week’s episode of Legacies (ominously titled “Hold On Tight”) was supposed to be last season’s finale, guaranteeing an explosive hour of television. Per the official synopsis, “The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for. Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan reminds Josie why she doesn’t trust herself with magic.”

“All of the little character things that were illuminated in the musical episode are teeing up [this episode],” executive producer Julie Plec tells TVLine. “There are betrayals, tragedies, epiphanies. [This episode] is actually a pretty big episode for all of the characters, and then we essentially launch a new chapter.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Thursday’s faux-nale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.