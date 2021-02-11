Dexter Revival: Jamie Chung Joins Season 9 in Recurring Role

RELATED STORIES Michelle Pfeiffer to Play Betty Ford, Join Viola Davis in Showtime's First Lady

Jamie Chung is boarding Showtime’s forthcoming Dexter revival in a key recurring role, TVLine has confirmed. The Lovecraft Country actress will play a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery.

As previously reported, the 10-episode limited series (AKA Season 9) picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned 2013 finale, with Michael C. Hall’s Oregonian lumberjack now residing in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake.

Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police) and Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant).

Returning showrunner Clyde Phillips said in a recent interview that the revival would not right/recon any specific perceived wrongs from that original finale. “We’re not undoing anything,” he maintained. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Chung’s casting.