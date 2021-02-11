Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon Prequel Spinoff Adds Nurse Jackie, Devs and Berlin Station Actors

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Targaryen Spinoff House of the Dragon to Start Production This Spring -- Find Out When

House of the Dragon is nearing maximum occupancy.

HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff has cast several more roles, our sister site Deadline reports, and in the process has added actors from Nurse Jackie, Berlin Station and Devs to its ranks.

Rhys Ifans (Berlin Station, Notting Hill) will play Otto Hightower, The Hand of the King and close counselor of King Viserys Targaryen (played by The Outsider‘s Paddy Considine). Otto also is father to Alicent Hightower (Bates Motel‘s Olivia Cook). Otto is incredibly loyal to his king and rather wary of the king’s brother, Daemon (Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith).

Steve Touissant, whose TV resume includes stints on Berlin Station and BBC One’s Doctors, will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, a legendary seafarer in Westerosi history. Corlys hails from a Valyrian bloodline and has created a house that has deeper pockets than House Lannister — and which has the largest navy in existence.

Nurse Jackie‘s Eve Best will portray Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Lord Corlys’ wife. She is a dragonrider who is known as The Queen Who Never Was, thanks to losing out on a path to the throne to her cousin, Viserys, just because he was male.

Sonoya Mizuno (Devs, Maniac) will play Mysaria, who has been sold multiple times over the course of her life but who is Prince Daemon’s unlikely ally.

The cast also includes the previously announced Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the original Thrones series and will follow Daenerys’ forebears as House Targaryen starts to fall apart. Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) created the prequel; Miguel Sapochnik, who served as director on some of Thrones‘ biggest episodes, will serve as co-showrunner with Condal.

Earlier in February, HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that the spinoff will start production in April, with an eye to a 2022 premiere.