Clue Animated Series Eyed at Fox

Fox Orders Ancient Greece Cartoon From Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon

Polish up that magnifying glass and get ready to solve a murder: Fox is developing an animated series based on the popular detective board game Clue, the network announced on Thursday.

The series, which features “the thrilling and suspenseful dynamics that have made Clue a global sensation for more than seven decades,” hails from game maker Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne, with Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers) providing the animation. No writer or cast are attached yet.

First introduced in 1949, the Clue board game centers on a murder during a dinner party, with players solving clues to determine which of the party’s six guests committed the crime, where the crime occurred and what they used as the murder weapon. The game inspired a 1985 movie starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Martin Mull, complete with three different endings, that became a cult classic.

“‘Colonel Mustard… in the Conservatory… with the lead pipe.’ By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why Clue is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box.”

Clue joins a number of other board games-turned-TV series from Hasbro and eOne announced in recent months, including an adaptation of the classic war game Risk, with House of Cards creator Beau Willimon writing and overseeing the project, and a new live-action take on the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.