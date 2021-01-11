Risk Board Game to Become a TV Series From House of Cards Creator

RELATED STORIES The First Cancellation Post Mortem: Hulu Boss Concedes Sean Penn Mars Drama 'Took a While to Reveal Itself'

The First Cancellation Post Mortem: Hulu Boss Concedes Sean Penn Mars Drama 'Took a While to Reveal Itself' Sean Penn to Star in Hulu's Mars Drama Series The First, From House of Cards Creator Beau Willimon

Time to dust off your infantries and cannons: A scripted TV series based on the classic board game Risk is in the works, with House of Cards creator Beau Willimon at the helm, our sister site Variety reports.

The project — which doesn’t have a network attached yet — is part of a multi-year deal between game maker Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne and Willimon’s production company Westward. Willimon, who’s reportedly an “avid fan” of Risk, will write and oversee production of the series. (No plot or character details are available yet, though.)

“As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan [Tappis], whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business,” eOne president of global television Michael Lombardo said in a statement.

Willimon is best known for creating the Emmy-winning political drama House of Cards, which ran for six seasons on Netflix. He also created the Sean Penn-starring astronaut drama The First for Hulu.

Risk, dubbed “The Game of Strategic Conquest,” debuted in 1957 and has remained a family favorite for decades. In the genre of board games-turned-TV shows, it joins a new live-action take on Dungeons and Dragons, which was first announced back in October.