True Lies Reboot Pilot Ordered at CBS

True Lies is on its way to the small screen… again.

Three-plus years after a pilot adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film was greenlit at Fox, it now has a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned.

The project hails from James Cameron, who directed and produced the 1994 action-comedy, as well as McG (Supernatural) and Matt Nix (Burn Notice). (The Fox version, which did not go to series, had Arrow co-creator Matt Guggenheim attached.)

Behold, the potential series’ official logline:

Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

In the film, Schwarzenegger played Harry Tasker, whose family thought he was a boring computer salesman but who actually was an American spy. Jamie Lee Curtis played Harry’s wife, Helen; the cast also included Tom Arnold, Eliza Dushku, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere and Charlton Heston.

20th Television will produce.

How do you feel about a True Lies TV series? Sound off in the comments!