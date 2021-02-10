Pedro Pascal to Star in The Last of Us Video Game Adaptation at HBO

RELATED STORIES The Last of Us Taps Game of Thrones Vet Bella Ramsey to Star in HBO Series

The Last of Us fans, meet your Joel.

Pedro Pascal will play the lead character in HBO’s series adaptation of the popular video game, our sister site Deadline reports.

Set two decades after the implosion of current-day society, The Last of Us will follow Joel, a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) will play Ellie in the drama, which will be helmed by Chernobyl executive producer Craig Mazin. Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer and creative director, will write and executive-produce the series, as well.

But what does Pascal’s casting mean for The Mandalorian, the Disney+ series in which he plays the title role? Per Deadline, there’s the potential for the actor to be part of both shows — but The Last of Us takes priority.

In addition to playing the titular Dyn Jarren on The Mandalorian, Pascal’s TV work includes Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mentalist and Graceland. He recently appeared in the feature film Wonder Woman 1984.