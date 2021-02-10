How Does Kevin James Feel About AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself? His Answer May Surprise You

RELATED STORIES Kevin James Manages NASCAR Crew in New Netflix Comedy — Watch Trailer

Kevin James hasn’t weighed in on AMC’s buzzed-about new series Kevin Can F**k Himself… until now.

It was first reported in November 2018 that AMC was in development on the pointedly titled dramedy, just months after CBS pulled the plug on James’ sitcom Kevin Can Wait. As well publicized, Kevin Can Wait underwent a major overhaul between Seasons 1 and 2 that saw original cast member Erinn Hayes let go. She was replaced by James’ former King of Queens costar Leah Remini, which resulted in a steep ratings decline and the series’ swift cancellation.

(Neither AMC nor the producers of Kevin Can F**k Himself have explicitly said that the series is a riff on James’ sitcom.)

Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is expected to debut on AMC later this year, is told from the point of view of a sitcom wife (played by Schitt’s Creek scene-stealer Annie Murphy), and alternates between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy.

When asked about the title, James seemed genuinely tickled. “I think if they can use me to get their show made, and it’s a great show, God bless them,” he said. “Good for them.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself, which will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, was created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Workaholics) will serve as showrunner.

James, meanwhile, can next be seen opposite Bridgerton‘s Freddie Stroma in Netflix’s The Crew, a new sitcom set in the world of NASCAR. All 10 episodes drop Monday, Feb. 15; watch the trailer here.

Will you be tuning in for Kevin Can F**k Himself? What about The Crew? Hit the comments and let us know.