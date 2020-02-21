Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Lands Lead in AMC's Kevin Can F*** Himself

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul Boss on Why They're Ending the Show, Jimmy Versus Saul and Mike's 'Very Dark' Season Ahead

Kevin Can F*** Himself as far as Annie Murphy is concerned, now that the Schitt’s Creek standout has landed the lead in AMC’s dark comedy told from the POV of a sitcom wife.

Murphy will play Allison, a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage, as Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The series looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes.

“Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life,” reads the synopsis.

Schitt’s Creek‘s final season, on which Murphy plays irrepressible Alexis, is currently airing on Pop TV.

“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius vision,” says Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Cracking open the conventions of the ‘classic’ American sitcom to expose what’s swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC.”

Kevin Can F*** Himself, which will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, was created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Workaholics) will serves as showrunner and an executive producer.