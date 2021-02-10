In Treatment Returns to HBO in May — Get First Look at Season 4

RELATED STORIES Kate Winslet Detective Drama, Mare of Easttown, Gets HBO Premiere Date

Dr. Uzo Aduba will be ready to see you this Spring.

HBO announced Wednesday that its shrink-centered drama In Treatment — which has been off the air for more than a decade — will return with its fourth season in May. As previously reported, Emmy winner Aduba will anchor the new season as Dr. Brooke Taylor, an observant and empathetic therapist. She succeeds Gabriel Byrne, who starred in the first three seasons.

The new episodes will be set in present-day Los Angeles and find Dr. Taylor helping a trio of patients “navigate a variety of modern concerns” including the coronavirus pandemic and “recent major social and cultural shifts.”

The Season 4 cast also includes The Killing‘s Joel Kinnaman as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend, John Benjamin Hickey (Jessica Jones) as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison, and Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations.