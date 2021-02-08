This Is Us Sneak Peek: Kevin Gets THE Call! (At the Worst Possible Time!)

Consider this This Is Us exclusive sneak peek the slowest of slow-motion automobile accidents.

And yep, we mean that literally. Because what we know — but Kevin and Madison certainly do not — is that this moment from Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c) is just one link in the chain that leads to a fiery car crash at some point in the hour.

But let’s distract ourselves from that panic by focusing on the panic at hand: Madison is in labor in California, Kevin is about to shoot a scene (“with DeNiro,” he proudly announces when she calls) on a movie set in Canada, and things are about to start falling apart.

“Kevin, I think I’m having contractions,” Madison tells her fiancé, who automatically responds that it’s too early: Their twins aren’t due for another couple weeks. At home, Madison winces and rubs her belly as she preps her overnight bag.

Are the contractions Madison is experiencing false labor? Probably not. Are both the mom- and dad-to-be completely freaked out? Oh, definitely.

Maybe the episode’s official synopsis will give us some hope, something to cling to in what seems like it will be an anxiety filled episode? “Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.” Ah. Nope.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Kevin receive the news — his babies are on the way! — then hit the comments with your predictions for the episode.