Ratings: Super Bowl LV Numbers Are Sidelined Until Tuesday

Nielsen has been flagged for a delay of game.

The highly anticipated viewership numbers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ decisive 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV remain MIA, many hours after they were expected to be delivered. And now comes word that the titanic tallies won’t trickle in until Tuesday.

“Super Bowl numbers are still being processed and verified,” a Nielsen spokesperson said in a statement on Monday evening. “We anticipate that final viewing figures, which will include Out Of Home (OOH) viewing, will be available to the media tomorrow. We will update the press and the industry accordingly when a final timeline is confirmed.”

Last year’s Super Bowl LIV, in which the Chiefs topped the 49ers 31-20, amassed 102 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, and Fox, NFL and Verizon’s digital properties. (Viewership of Super Bowl LIV on Fox alone totaled 99.9 million viewers.) The 2019 championship game, which the Pats won 13-3 over the Rams, totaled 100.7 million across CBS et al — marking a 10-year low (as well as an 11-year low for its broadcast-only audience of 98.2 mil).

How do you think this year’s Big Game will rate?

Leading out of Super Bowl LV for CBS was the series debut of the Queen Latifah-led The Equalizer, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B+,” with more than 80 percent saying that plan to keep tuning in. Its ratings are also TBA.

Last year, The Masked Singer‘s post-game Season 3 premiere retained 23.7 million viewers and an 8.1 demo rating, improving both on what CBS’ The World’s Best did the year prior (22.2 mil) and what Fox’s 24: Legacy debut did in 2017 (17.6 mil), but well shy of when This Is Us (27 mil) led out of NBC’s 2018 Super Bowl broadcast.