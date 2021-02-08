Fox Orders Ancient Greece Cartoon From Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon

RELATED STORIES The Masked Dancer's Semifinalists Are Set -- Catch Up on All the Latest Clues

Fox is heading to mythical ancient Greece by way of a new animated series from Emmy-winning Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon.

In development since June and now on track for a 2022 premiere, the animated comedy follows “a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” Voice casting is currently underway.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

In addition to two-time Emmy winner Rick and Morty, Harmon of course also created the (live-action, well mostly) NBC comedy Community.