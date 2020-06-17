TVLine Items: Community Boss' New 'Toon, Noah's Arc Reunion and More

Dan Harmon is getting animated at Fox: The Community and Rick and Morty creator will develop a comedy series for spring 2022 as part of his new broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal with Fox Entertainment.

“Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “His singular voice, tenor and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells let me know right away that he was a special talent. As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today — and as Fox’s animation brand continues to grow and evolve, with the support and guidance of Charlie Collier — there’s no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon.”

Harmon’s animated cult fave Rick and Morty wrapped its fourth season on Adult Swim last month.

* The cast of Logo’s Noah’s Arc (2005–2006) is reuniting for the show’s 15th anniversary. A scripted special, titled Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles, will stream on Sunday, July 5 at 8 pm on Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. This will be followed by a live Q&A with the original cast members — Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, Christian Vincent and Gregory Keith — moderated by Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown. Click here for more information on the charitable event.

* The Rain‘s third and final season will drop Thursday, Aug. 6 on Netflix. Watch the date announcement here.

* HBO this September will premiere Coastal Elites, a remotely shot comic satire in which characters from New York to Los Angeles cope with politics and the pandemic, written by Paul Rudnick (In & Out) and directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell, Game Change). The special’s cast includes Bette Midler (Broadway’s Hello, Dolly!), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and Issa Rae (Insecure).

* AMC this fall will give a Stateside home to The Salisbury Poisonings, BBC One’s recently premiered limited series based on the true story of the 2018 Novichok poisonings and the impact it had on a local community.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the fantasy drama Warrior Nun, premiering Thursday, July 2:

* DC Universe has released an extended trailer for the second season of Doom Patrol, premiering on Thursday, June 25. The trailer introduces several new villains, including The Candlemaker, Doctor Tyme, Red Jack and The SeX-Men.

