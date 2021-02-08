Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Auditions for American Idol — Watch

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Recap: Heart-to-Heart Housekeeping and a Surprise Visitor

Claudia Conway is looking to succeed where her mother’s former employer could not, by securing America’s vote.

The 16-year-old daughter of Donald Trump’s onetime senior counselor Kellyanne Conway appears in a new promo for the upcoming 19th season of American Idol, which blew up Twitter during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

“I’m very nervous, but very excited,” Conway says in the promo, referring to her parents as “high-profile political figures” upon her dramatic meeting with the judges.

Watch the full promo below:

Claudia Conway will make her American Idol debut on the February 14th season premiere. pic.twitter.com/AN4HLjBSOm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2021

While this is sure to take most readers by surprise, it should be noted that Conway hinted at her involvement with the ABC show in late 2020 when she posted a TikTok with current Idol judge Katy Perry. (Other judges include Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with Ryan Seacrest also returning as host.)

Conway certainly isn’t the first public figure with political connections to make the leap to reality television. Let us take a moment to recall Sarah Palin’s unforgettable performance of “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer, or Sean Spicer’s haunting moves during his season of Dancing With the Stars. Honestly, we could list more examples, but we’ve inflicted enough damage for one night.

American Idol returns Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts (if any?) below.