You go, Bow.

This Tuesday’s black-ish (ABC, 9/8c) finds Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dr. Rainbow Johnson achieving

a position no Black woman has before her: first Black female partner at the hospital where she works.

Dre lovingly celebrates his wife in the exclusive sneak peek below, using the show’s opening moments to place her in his “Museum of Black Firsts.” (Never visited? Don’t worry: An animated Dre gives you a tour in the clip.) And she’s in very good company, among notable pioneers like Jackie Robinson (the first Black Major League Baseball player) and Halle Berry (the first Black woman to win a Best Actress Academy Award).

Dre is so spurred on by his wife’s achievement, the episode’s official synopsis tells us, that he has a realization that he’s not doing enough to support the Black community. So he tries to get Stevens & Lido to hire another Black executive. Back at the hospital, Bow finds her role as trailblazer to be something of a burden, as well, so she attempts to establish herself as a mentor for others.

Press PLAY on the episode clip below to watch a proud Dre cue up Dr. Bow’s big, professional win, then hit the comments with your thoughts!