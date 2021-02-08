TVLine Items: AHS Vet Returns for Season 10, Lightning Casting and More

An American Horror Story fan favorite is returning to the fold.

Frances Conroy, last seen playing both Myrtle and Moira in the FX anthology’s eighth season (AHS: Apocalypse), is rejoining the all-star cast for Season 10, series creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed. “Our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season,” Murphy wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry on Instagram.

Little else has been confirmed about AHS‘ upcoming 10th season, which is currently in production, including its top-secret theme.

* Black Lightning‘s final season has tapped Melissa De Sousa (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Single Ladies) to recur as Anna Lopez, Freeland’s new chief of police whose views on the metahuman population differ from the late Chief Henderson — in that she sees them as “freaks” and equally as bad as The 100 gang.

* The BBC and Sundance TV have renewed the relationship series The Split for a third and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon Studios has given a series order to an adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA book series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is described as “a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.” Han will write the pilot, plus showrun the series alongside Gabrielle Stanton (Haven).

* HBO Max has scheduled a Thursday, Feb. 11 binge drop for the acquired UK competition series The Bridge, in which 12 strangers must construct by hand a walkway to a small island where a £100,000 prize awaits just one of them. Watch a trailer:

