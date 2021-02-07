SNL's Too-Real Zillow Parody Shows the Sexier Side of Real Estate Browsing

RELATED STORIES SNL: Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Visited by Socially Distanced Dad Eugene During Monologue — Watch

Who knew that polished curb appeal and a few dazzling architectural amenities could be so incredibly sexy?

If you’re in your late-30s, it may be time for a new fantasy, according to Saturday Night Live‘s latest commercial parody for Zillow. A bit from this week’s episode erotically suggested new ways to replace the pleasure you once got from sex and “satisfy your every fantasy,” for those of us who’ve kissed our twenties goodbye: by gawking at other people’s houses online! (Watch the full “commercial” below.)

The sketch — which featured cast members Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, along with host Dan Levy — had everyone yearning for more… real estate listings, that is! The commercial instructed viewers to “unleash your passions,” as the cast and host grew increasingly titillated by scrolling Zillow’s largest and most affordably priced homes on the market. “I’d never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion,” yearned Levy. An updated Colonial with mature landscaping and a guest house with “its own little kitchen” were just a few of the wowing add-ons that made these absolute hornballs squirm.

Cecily Strong played a pushy, mood-killing real estate agent with poor listening skills who won’t give up on her new real estate leads. (“Do you mind living next to a synagogue?”)

Elsewhere in the episode, first-time host Levy was “surprised” to find his dad, fellow Emmy winner Eugene Levy, in attendance for the big show. The bit came at the end of Levy’s humble host monologue, where he remarked on his life-altering year.

