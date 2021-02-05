Ratings: Hell's Kitchen, Sheldon Rerun Top Night; Walker Stabilizes in Week 3

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen this week drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading Thursday in the demo (with ABC and CBS mostly in rerun mode). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Call Me Kat (2.5 mil/0.5) and Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.4) were both steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | A Young Sheldon rerun drew Thursday’s largest audience, with 4.6 million viewers. The Unicorn (3.1 mil/0.4) and Star Trek: Disco‘s Season 1 broadcast finale (1.63 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Walker (1.9 mil/0.3) and Legacies (635K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read musical post mortem) were steady in the demo, though each dropped a handful of eyeballs.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (3 mil/0.5) dipped, Superstore (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

