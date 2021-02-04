Renée Zellweger to Lead True-Crime Miniseries The Thing About Pam at NBC

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime to Premiere Immediately After SVU Crossover Episode — Find Out When

Renée Zellweger is headed to broadcast TV for the first time, courtesy of NBC’s freshly ordered miniseries The Thing About Pam.

Based on a true story, the six-episode project will chronicle the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, for which her husband, Russ, was convicted despite insisting he did not commit the crime. Russ’ conviction was later overturned, but Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Pam Hupp (to be played by Zellweger).

The Faria case was featured in multiple buzzed-about Dateline NBC episodes, and in 2019, Hupp became the subject of a Dateline podcast also titled The Thing About Pam.

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renée Zellweger, Blumhouse [Television] and Dateline,” said Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal’s chairman of entertainment content. “The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

In addition to starring, Zellweger will also executive-produce The Thing About Pam, while Jessika Borsiczky (UnREAL, House of Lies) will write and serve as showrunner.

Zellweger’s last TV project was the Netflix drama What/If, which premiered back in May 2019. Though series creator Mike Kelley initially said there was a theoretical plan for the show’s future, sources recently told TVLine that Netflix is not currently planning additional seasons of the anthology. Zellweger, meanwhile, picked up a Best Actress Oscar in 2020 for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.