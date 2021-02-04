Nick Cannon Returning as Wild 'n Out Host After Apologizing for Anti-Semitic Comments That Got Him Fired

RELATED STORIES Masked Singer Season 5: Niecy Nash to Serve as Temporary Host After Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19

ViacomCBS is welcoming Nick Cannon back into the family, effectively saving Wild ‘n Out in the process, our sister site Deadline reports.

A quick refresher: Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS in July 2020 over anti-Semitic comments he made in an episode of his podcast/YouTube series, Cannon’s Class. The future of MTV’s Cannon-hosted improv series Wild ‘n Out, which had just been renewed for three seasons on VH1, was no longer secure.

According to ViacomCBS, Cannon has since apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, and has teamed up with Jewish leaders to learn how to become a more effective “anti-hate advocate.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon says in a new statement obtained by Deadline.

In addition to hosting Wild ‘n Out — which aired from 2005 to 2007, before returning to the air in 2013 — Cannon also created the long-running series. After his firing, Cannon reportedly tried to gain ownership of the title.

News of this reconciliation comes just 24 hours after Fox confirmed that Niecy Nash will temporarily replace Cannon as the host of The Masked Singer‘s fifth season, following Cannon’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.