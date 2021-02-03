TV Ratings: Big Sky Tops Tuesday

RELATED STORIES Big Sky's Valerie Mahaffey Talks Helen/Ronald Point of No Return: 'She Just Warped the Heck Out of Him'

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Big Sky this week scored the Tuesday demo win (with CBS in rerun mode), holding steady with a 0.6 rating while drawing 3.6 million total viewers. (Read Ron-and-mom post mortem.)

Opening ABC’s lineup, To Tell the Truth (4.2 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5) and mixed-ish (2.2 mil/0.4) were all down from last week’s season/midseason premieres.

Elsewhere:

CBS | An NCIS repeat copped Tuesday’s largest audience: 4.9 million.

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped, while Nurses (1.7 mil/0.3) ticked up. This Is Us returns next week! As far as we know.

FOX | The Resident (4 mil/0.5) dipped, while Prodigal Son (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Two-Sentence Horror Stories (519K/0.1) and Trickster (320K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the recently cancelled latter slipped to its smallest Stateside audience yet.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

