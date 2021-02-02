Law & Order: Organized Crime: Bones Vet Tamara Taylor Joins SVU Spinoff

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med's Brian Tee Teases 'Really Hard Decisions' Ahead for Ethan, Previews the Arrival of His Navy Mentor

Tamara Taylor is returning to a life of crime.

The actress, best known for her decade-plus run as forensics guru Cam Saroyan on Bones, has landed a lead role in NBC’s forthcoming Chris Meloni-fronted Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, TVLine has confirmed.

Details on Taylor’s character are being kept under wraps.

Organized Crime will follow Meloni’s SVU character Elliot Stabler as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

The cast also includes Dylan McDermott (The Practice).

Organized Crime‘s premiere date has not yet been announced, but Meloni and SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently posted selfies from the show’s set. “We are a little bit closer,” Meloni wrote in the caption.

Our sister pub Deadline first reported the Taylor news.