Ratings: Card Sharks Hits Season Highs on Quiet Sunday, Batwoman Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, the winter finale of ABC's Card Sharks on this quiet Sunday night drew 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, up sharply week-to-week to mark season highs.

Lead-in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (4.2 mil/0.5) similarly entered its own midseason break with a season high in audience, and its best demo rating in three weeks.

CBS’ 60 Minutes topped Sunday both in total viewers (with 9 million) and in the demo (scoring a 0.7 rating); ABC’s AFH rerun (5 mil/0.6) placed second for the night in both measures.

Of the night’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s Batwoman “2.0” (717K/0.2, read recap) added a few eyeballs and was steady in the demo, while Charmed (433K/0.1) dipped in audience/was steady in the demo.

