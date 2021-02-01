The Voice Season 20 Gets Premiere Date, Adds Darren Criss and Brandy

RELATED STORIES Adam Levine Summed Up His Feelings About Possibly Returning to The Voice in Just Three Words -- Here They Are

Season 20 of The Voice will start its chairs spinning on Monday, March 1, NBC has announced.

There, it will lead into the super-Fringe-ian freshman sci-fi series Debris, starring Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) and Riann Steele (The Magicians).

NBC also revealed that this season’s Battle Advisors include Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning multi-hyphenate Darren Criss (on Team Nick), Grammy winner Brandy (Team Legend), Grammy winner Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Blake).

As previously announced, Nick Jonas is returning to the coaching mix for Season 20, alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The Voice‘s fall 2020 run averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), trailing only Chicago Med in total audience (among all NBC programming) and tying the #OneChicago trifecta for No. 2 in the demo (behind This Is Us).