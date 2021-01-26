NBC's Alien Spacecraft Debris Drama Gets Premiere Date, Fringe-y Teaser

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Preview: Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer Tease New Romances, 'Serious Angst' for Casey and Brett

Chicago Fire Preview: Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer Tease New Romances, 'Serious Angst' for Casey and Brett The Blacklist Renewed for Season 9

Debris will land on NBC on Monday, March 1 at 10/9c, the network announced at the Television Critics Association (virtual) winter press tour.

Created by Fringe EP J.H. Wyman, the sci-fi series revolves around wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft that is scattered across the Western Hemisphere. As it becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics and changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend, two agents from different continents (and of different mindsets) are tasked to work together to recover the debris, “whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.”

Watch a teaser below.

Kingdom‘s Jonathan Tucker and The Magicians‘ Riann Steele play the aforementioned agents, who respectively work for the CIA and MI6, while Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon) co-stars as a CIA operative/the handler for Tucker’s character. Scroobius Pip (Taboo) rounds out the main cast.

Wyman will executive-produce alongside Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller.