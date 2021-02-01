The Haunting of Hill House EPs to Adapt The Midnight Club at Netflix: Zach Gilford, Classic Horror Vet Join Cast

RELATED STORIES Firefly Lane Review: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's Netflix Soap Opera Is the Most Trivial of Pursuits

Firefly Lane Review: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's Netflix Soap Opera Is the Most Trivial of Pursuits On My Block Renewed for Fourth and Final Season on Netflix

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are calling The Midnight Club to order.

The creators of The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, are adapting Christopher Pike’s young adult novel The Midnight Club for Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday. Though Pike is known for penning horror stories, The Midnight Club takes place in a hospice for terminally ill teens and young adults and is known for its moving, emotional story.

“Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors,” Flanagan tweeted in conjunction with the announcement. They include: Igby Rigney (Flanagan and Macy’s forthcoming Midnight Mass), Aya Furukawa (The Baby-Sitters Club), Annarah Shephard (Midnight Mass) and relative newcomers Adia, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota.

In addition, some familiar faces will fill out supporting roles. Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) and Matt Biedel (Narcos: Mexico) will be part of the series; horror-movie legend Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare On Elm Street, Just the Ten of Us) will play the “enigmatic” doctor who runs the hospice. “To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her,” Flanagan tweeted.

The EP also mentioned that the series would be based “on the work of Christopher Pike,” which makes us think it may pull from several of the author’s novels — much like The Haunting of Bly Manor used multiple Henry James stories as its source material. In his tweets, Flanagan also said that actors from other projects made by his and Macy’s production company, Intrepid Pictures, likely would show up as guest stars. In addition to the Haunting seasons and Midnight Mass, Intrepid produced movies including Oculus, Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep.

Have thoughts about The Midnight Club? Sound off in the comments!