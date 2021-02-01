All American Spinoff, Centered on Simone, Officially a Go at The CW

RELATED STORIES Green Arrow and the Canaries Spinoff Not Moving Forward at The CW

The CW is officially expanding its All American universe.

The network confirmed on Monday that it’s moving forward with a potential spinoff of the football drama, to be focused on Geffri Maya’s Simone. Titled All American: Homecoming, the spinoff’s pilot will air as an episode of All American‘s current third season (aka a backdoor pilot).

Set against the backdrop of the historically Black college and university (HBCU) experience, All American: Homecoming follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills (Maya) and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, all while navigating the highs and lows (and sexiness!) of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious historically Black college. (TVLine first broke the news in December that The CW was eyeing an All American offshoot centered on Maya’s character.)

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll will executive-produce and write Homecoming, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers — all exec producers on the mothership series — are on board as EPs, as well.

Simone, who was introduced in All American‘s second season, is currently a senior at Beverly High. She’s in a relationship with Michael Evans Behling’s Jordan (and he’s smitten!), though their romantic outlook is now a bit hazy with news of a potential spinoff.

All American‘s third season is currently airing Mondays at 8/7c; there’s no word yet on when the planted Homecoming pilot will debut.