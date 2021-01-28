TV Ratings: The Goldbergs, Housewife and The Conners Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, The Goldbergs this Wednesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, slipping 13 and 29 percent to mark series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Continuing ABC’s night, American Housewife (2.8 mil/0.4) tied and hit series lows, The Conners (3.4 mil/0.5) dipped to a new demo low, and yet Call Your Mother (2.5 mil/0.4) held steady. Back from a six-week break, For Life (1.5 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.1 mil/0.9), Fire (6.8 mil/0.9) and P.D. (5.9 mil/0.9) all dipped a tenth, yet still shared the Wednesday demo win — with Med also delivering the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | TPIR Primetime (4.8 mil/0.7), an eventful SEAL Team (4.1 mil/0.5) and a sad, sad S.W.A.T. (3 mil/0.4) all held steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (529K/0.1, read recap) and Nancy Drew (420K/0.1) both slipped to their smallest audiences ever.

FOX | The Masked Dancer (2.6 mil/0.5) slipped to season lows, while Name That Tune (2.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

