Mighty Ducks: Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez Make Hockey Dreams Come True in Disney+ Series' Teaser — Find Out When It'll Premiere

Quack, quack, quack — they’re back!

The Mighty Ducks‘ series reboot, Game Changers, will get underway on Friday, March 26, TVLine has learned. The Disney+ nostalgia trip stars Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Ducks OG Emilio Estevez, reprising his role from the 1990s film trilogy of the same name.

In the movies, Estevez’s Gordon Bombay went from being a hapless lawyer to coaching a Minnesota youth hockey team to greatness. Game Changers, set in the present day, finds the Mighty Ducks as an ultra-competitive, powerhouse kids’ team. And when 12-year-old Evan (played by Brady Noon, Boardwalk Empire) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) put together their own team of misfits to — as the official logline puts it — “challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

Watch the teaser trailer below, then keep scrolling:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers received a straight-to-series, 10-episode order at the streaming service in February 2020. Steve Brill, the creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens) are co-creators and will serve as showrunners and EPs.

