TV Ratings: NCIS Rises, Tops Night; black-ish Up With Tuesday Return

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS delivered 9.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up and leading Tuesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, FBI (8.1 mil/0.8) enjoyed a nice bump versus its previous Tuesday tallies following Sunday’s post-NFL showcase, while FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 mil/0.6) was steady. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

ABC | Leading out of To Tell the Truth (4.3 mil/0.6), black-ish (3 mil/0.6, read recap) improved on its fall Wednesday averages (2.5 mil/0.5), while mixed-ish (2.6 mil/0.6, read recap) was up a tick from its freshman finale. Big Sky (3.7 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady in the demo after a six-week break.

FOX | The Resident (3.6 mil/0.6) was steady, Prodigal Son (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped.

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (2.3 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo, while Nurses (1.7 mil/0.2) stayed low with no fresh This Is Us lead-in.

THE CW | Two-Sentence Horror Stories (450K/0.1) and Trickster (403K/0.1) were steady.

